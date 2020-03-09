Business
We sit down with the outgoing TCA Chairman Josh Kaburick
Wendy Miller:
This is Wendy Miller from the Trucker News Channel and we’re here live at the TCA Convention, Truckload 2020 in Orlando and I’m joined with outgoing chairman, Josh Kaburick. How are you doing today?
Josh Kaburick:
I’m doing great, Wendy. How are you?
Wendy Miller:
I’m doing great. How do you think the convention is going so far?
Josh Kaburick:
I think it’s going really well. We’ve got a great turnout and participants. We’ve had a great showing of everybody at our round table meetings, our executive panels and our general session this morning. So, so far the feedback that we’re hearing from everybody has been very positive, so far so good.
Wendy Miller:
That’s awesome. So in the position of chairman, what are some of your greatest accomplishments from this past year?
Josh Kaburick:
Well, several years ago there were several of us chairman that had made the decision that we wanted to have a longer term strategic plan. In the past the chairman could pick, call it a topic if you will, or something that they wanted to see accomplished for the industry, let’s say image. And our decision was to be more strategic for the association and industry as a whole. And so, it started off with Russell Stubbs, Rob Penner, Dan Doarn, and myself. And instead of changing direction every year for the staff, we just knew what the agenda needed to be and we set it and as we’ve transitioned from chairman to chairman, we continue to just keep moving the ball forward on each of the topics and things that membership are asking for. So in my case, membership has asked for advocacy and we’ve brought that along ways in the past 12 months. So very pleased with what we’re doing on that side of it and the recognition that we’re getting out on Capitol Hill, so we’re pleased. Dave Heller and Kathryn Sanner are doing an amazing job.
Wendy Miller:
That’s awesome. So what do you hope that the incoming chairman, Dennis Dellinger, what do you think you would like to see his largest initiatives for the ongoing year tying into the strategic plan?
Josh Kaburick:
Well, I think continue to stay focused on what we have at hand that are critical to the association and to our industry. The hours of service is still quite frankly unresolved. And we need to continue to move the bar on that and get split in there and get it done the way that it helps our drivers be safe and successful. Detention at shippers and receivers is an issue that needs to be addressed. So we’ve started those conversations out on Capitol Hill and I think that’s a couple things that Dennis needs to continue to move forward on as those kinds of initiatives for all of us.
Wendy Miller:
Great. As you shift into a past chairman’s role, what will your responsibilities with TCA be then?
Josh Kaburick:
As far as in the leadership role, I’ve become chair of the nominating committee, so we’ll put together a committee of those that are part of what’s called the executive committee, past chairman and then some other members and we’ll scour the association for potential new officers to come in and go through the process of vetting them and then bring them to the board to be voted on.
Wendy Miller:
That’s great. You seem like a really passionate guy. Where does your passion for trucking come from?
Josh Kaburick:
I grew up in the business, so in my case, this is a great chance to be a grown man but get to play with trucks every day, all day. So I started off very little running around our shop and our office and when I was a teenager my dad had me cleaning out trucks and sweeping the floors in the shop and all those things. So just, just grew up with it and loved it.
Wendy Miller:
That’s awesome. Do you think that having that history helps you to keep drivers in mind with everything that you’re doing?
Josh Kaburick:
Absolutely. Being in it so long and seeing the transition of our industry, dealing with the various regulations that have been brought out, brought upon us and seeing what our drivers go through and have lived it and had numerous conversations with them and you see how it affects them as well as the business. For me, it’s easy to put myself in their position to hopefully make the right decisions for our business but when you have these opportunities to be involved in a great association like TCA is to also try to get policy in place that helps our drivers.
Wendy Miller:
That’s awesome and I wish you the best.
Josh Kaburick:
Well thank you very much.
Wendy Miller:
And this has been Wendy from the TCA Convention in Orlando for Truckload 2020.
Wendy Miller:
Hi, this is Wendy Miller with the Trucker News Channel. And I’m joined today by Cal Ripken Jr. baseball’s Ironman. How are you doing today?
Cal Ripken Jr:
I’m doing very well. I don’t look at myself as an Ironman anymore, but.
Wendy Miller:
Oh, well you jumped right over to my next question. You’re coming up on the 25th anniversary of setting that record. How do you feel about that? And you say you aren’t baseball Ironman anymore?
Cal Ripken Jr:
Well, I think when you’re finished playing, all you have is time to sit back and remember. And the good part about that is that most people remember all the good stuff. They don’t remember any of the bad stuff. The Ironman record was something that I loved to play. I was resilient enough to go out there and play. Mentally, I was strong enough to meet the challenges every day, so I’m very proud of that. It’s been 25 years since that record breaking night. And I think September 6th this year in Camden Yards, they’re going to do a nice little celebration. So anytime you celebrate an anniversary of 25 years, it’s pretty special.
Wendy Miller:
I bet it is. I bet it is. So you just delivered a great message about perseverance. How do you think that that translates to the trucking industry, and to drivers who are out there on the road every day?
Cal Ripken Jr:
Well, the beautiful part of going through 95 and celebrating the streak was how everyone else related to the principles of showing up. And so everybody would tell me their streaks. And so many times there were truckers that say, “I’m on the road, like you are as a baseball player. We have challenges like you do as a baseball player. But it’s important for us to meet those challenges each and every day.”
Cal Ripken Jr:
And that’s the principle that I love. I mean, kids would say, “I haven’t missed a school since kindergarten. I had perfect attendance all the way through.” People that worked at plants would say that it’s important you show up even when you’re not at your best, when things happened in your personal life. The value of showing up. And there were many different truckers that had the same sort of attitude, and approach that we baseball players have. And the challenges are very similar that you are away from home, and you are juggling time schedules and then deadlines to meet and then those sorts of things.
Cal Ripken Jr:
And I was just thought it was good that the principle of showing up and the work ethic is right there with all the truckers and with America in many ways. And I enjoy hearing those stories.
Wendy Miller:
That’s really great. Are there any of the qualities that you mentioned a little while ago that you think specifically pertain to truck drivers?
Cal Ripken Jr:
Yeah, some friends that, there were many baseball players that washed out, went into the trucking industry. So a couple of guys that we came back for anniversaries like in 1980, in Charlotte we had a championship team. There was two on that team, I think that drove a truck. It’s the grinding out mentality. It’s the stubbornness sometimes. It’s the standing up for what you believe in. And sometimes doing things that aren’t expected of you. And so to me, if I remember correctly, those two guys that turned out to go into the trucking industry, they were talking about the need to grind it out mentally, and physically, each and every day is almost the same.
Wendy Miller:
That’s very true. And those guys and girls do it every day. So do you have a specific message you’d like to give to them?
Cal Ripken Jr:
No, I mean, it made me feel really good that you could be counted on each and every day by your teammates to play. And I think that’s a principle and value that all of us should hold on to. And I know that we count on the trucking industry, many people counting on the trucking industry. And in some ways you don’t want to let anyone down. And so it’s that, you can rely on me, you can count on me. I’ll be there.
Wendy Miller:
Great. Well, thank you for being here today, and I really appreciate it. And this is Wendy Miller for the Trucker News Channel.
