We sit down with the outgoing TCA Chairman Josh Kaburick

This is Wendy Miller from the Trucker News Channel and we’re here live at the TCA Convention, Truckload 2020 in Orlando and I’m joined with outgoing chairman, Josh Kaburick. How are you doing today?

I’m doing great, Wendy. How are you?

I’m doing great. How do you think the convention is going so far?

I think it’s going really well. We’ve got a great turnout and participants. We’ve had a great showing of everybody at our round table meetings, our executive panels and our general session this morning. So, so far the feedback that we’re hearing from everybody has been very positive, so far so good.

That’s awesome. So in the position of chairman, what are some of your greatest accomplishments from this past year?

Well, several years ago there were several of us chairman that had made the decision that we wanted to have a longer term strategic plan. In the past the chairman could pick, call it a topic if you will, or something that they wanted to see accomplished for the industry, let’s say image. And our decision was to be more strategic for the association and industry as a whole. And so, it started off with Russell Stubbs, Rob Penner, Dan Doarn, and myself. And instead of changing direction every year for the staff, we just knew what the agenda needed to be and we set it and as we’ve transitioned from chairman to chairman, we continue to just keep moving the ball forward on each of the topics and things that membership are asking for. So in my case, membership has asked for advocacy and we’ve brought that along ways in the past 12 months. So very pleased with what we’re doing on that side of it and the recognition that we’re getting out on Capitol Hill, so we’re pleased. Dave Heller and Kathryn Sanner are doing an amazing job.

That’s awesome. So what do you hope that the incoming chairman, Dennis Dellinger, what do you think you would like to see his largest initiatives for the ongoing year tying into the strategic plan?

Well, I think continue to stay focused on what we have at hand that are critical to the association and to our industry. The hours of service is still quite frankly unresolved. And we need to continue to move the bar on that and get split in there and get it done the way that it helps our drivers be safe and successful. Detention at shippers and receivers is an issue that needs to be addressed. So we’ve started those conversations out on Capitol Hill and I think that’s a couple things that Dennis needs to continue to move forward on as those kinds of initiatives for all of us.

Great. As you shift into a past chairman’s role, what will your responsibilities with TCA be then?

As far as in the leadership role, I’ve become chair of the nominating committee, so we’ll put together a committee of those that are part of what’s called the executive committee, past chairman and then some other members and we’ll scour the association for potential new officers to come in and go through the process of vetting them and then bring them to the board to be voted on.

That’s great. You seem like a really passionate guy. Where does your passion for trucking come from?

I grew up in the business, so in my case, this is a great chance to be a grown man but get to play with trucks every day, all day. So I started off very little running around our shop and our office and when I was a teenager my dad had me cleaning out trucks and sweeping the floors in the shop and all those things. So just, just grew up with it and loved it.

That’s awesome. Do you think that having that history helps you to keep drivers in mind with everything that you’re doing?

Absolutely. Being in it so long and seeing the transition of our industry, dealing with the various regulations that have been brought out, brought upon us and seeing what our drivers go through and have lived it and had numerous conversations with them and you see how it affects them as well as the business. For me, it’s easy to put myself in their position to hopefully make the right decisions for our business but when you have these opportunities to be involved in a great association like TCA is to also try to get policy in place that helps our drivers.

That’s awesome and I wish you the best.

Well thank you very much.

And this has been Wendy from the TCA Convention in Orlando for Truckload 2020.