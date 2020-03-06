The Nation
Arizona launching project to improve Nogales truck route along Interstate 19
PHOENIX — Arizona is launching a highway-improvement project to speed the flow of truck traffic that crosses the U.S. border at Nogales, Arizona. The project includes building new flyover ramps to connect Interstate 19 on the northern outskirts of Nogales with State Route 189, a highway that serves the Mariposa Port of Entry on Nogales’ west side.
Federal, state and local officials participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking March 4, and the Arizona state Department of Transportation (ADOT) said construction should start in April.
The department said the upgrades to SR 189 will eliminate the current need for trucks to stop up to three times between I-19 and the border. According to the department, up to 1,800 commercial trucks use SR 189 daily during the winter months. That’s when large produce shipments head northward from Mexico.
According to ADOT, construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete. Initial funding for the project includes a $25 million state appropriation and a $25 million federal grant. ADOT predicts that the project will benefit Nogales residents and businesses by reducing congestion.
Along with the flyover ramps, the project also includes a new roundabout and improved drainage and traffic signals.
The Nation
California aims to avoid ‘Carmageddon’ freeway closure in April
BURBANK, Calif.— It could be “Carmageddon II,” and it’s coming to a major freeway near Los Angeles the last weekend of April.
The question, as Southern Californians fire up their traffic apps, is whether this latest freeway shutdown — of a section of busy Interstate 5 through Burbank — might be subtitled “The Traffic Strikes Back.” Or, as transportation officials hope, “The Motorist Awakens (And Takes an Alternate Route.)”
The section of the major interstate connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco is scheduled to be closed for 36 hours in both directions starting at 3 p.m. April 25, a Saturday. If all goes as planned it will reopen at 3 a.m. April 27, just ahead of the Monday rush hour.
“This will be the largest freeway closure in Los Angeles since September 2012 when we closed Interstate 405 in both directions,” said John Bulinski, the state Department of Transportation’s local director, said Thursday. He was referring to a 2012 event that came to be known widely as Carmageddon for fears it would cause traffic chaos. In the end, the traffic jams that officials feared could have gridlocked the entire city that weekend never materialized, as people got the word and stayed away.
That’s what officials were hoping will happen again when they scheduled a news conference March 5 on a hilltop parking lot in Burbank overlooking a section of Interstate 5 that — not surprisingly — was jammed with traffic.
“There is large potential to affect not only traffic in the Burbank area, but in the greater Los Angeles area,” said Capt. Tai Vong of the California Highway Patrol. “So if you absolutely do not need to be on the I-5 Freeway in this area during the closure, please just stay away.
“We’ve been through this … with Carmageddon,” Vong continued, noting how in 2012 the hundreds of thousands of people who normally use Interstate 405 every day just went elsewhere. “And the mass traffic chaos everybody predicted never materialized.”
As Interstate 405 was, Interstate 5 is being closed as construction workers tear down a bridge so they can widen the freeway and add a pair of carpool lanes.
The $350 million project will provide 13 miles of continuous carpool lanes through a notoriously congested roadway that 230,000 vehicles traverse daily.
As they did in 2012, transit officials will be posting freeway signs 50 miles or more away warning people to exit the 5 before they get to Burbank. Officials rattled off a number of alternate routes that will get motorists around Burbank or even get them there, although it may take a little longer than usual.
If they don’t take the routes, officials say, they could end up backing up traffic so far it will block all of them, making it difficult to impossible to get to stores, hospitals and even the Hollywood Burbank Airport.
“We are a little concerned,” said Jay Desai, one of the managers of Bob’s Discount Furniture, which overlooks the section of freeway that will be closed. The store doesn’t plan to close, however, but is getting the word out to customers to take other ways in.
Edgar Sanchez, who washes windows in the area, said he’ll either stay away that weekend or plan another way in. “It’s always best to plan ahead and find solutions rather than problems,” he said.
The Nation
Toll-by-plate coverage to supplement existing nationwide transponder coverage
ALBANY, N.Y — Bestpass, a company that provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on toll management for commercial fleets, announced March 2 that it has launched a toll-by-plate solution as a supplement to its nationwide transponder-based toll coverage.
“The rise of all-electronic tolling across the United States has led to an increase in unplanned toll-by-plate for commercial fleets,” said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. “By combining our traditional transponder-based coverage with this new toll-by-plate solution, we are able to provide an even more comprehensive toll-management program for our customers.”
Bestpass toll-by-plate coverage includes both power unit and trailer license plates. It helps commercial fleets by consolidating nationwide coverage with tolling authorities and minimizing the impact of toll-by-plate transactions, which includes administrative fees and complications from delayed billing.
In addition to administrative fees and delayed billing, each tolling authority has different business rules, and toll-by-plate can introduce significant complexity for fleets, including challenges related to trailer plates and leased equipment. Toll-by-plate also adds expense and increases processing time for tolling authorities.
“Our toll-by-plate solution facilitates greater efficiency and less cost for both our customers and the toll-facility operators, creating a winning situation for all parties,” said Andrews.
The Nation
Transportation industry meets the call to ‘put the brakes on human trafficking’
WASHINGTON – On Feb. 26 the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that 100 transportation industry employers have met Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao’s call to sign onto the “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking” pledge. These signatories join more than 250 leaders across all modes of transportation who are committed to training more than 1 million employees to help fight human trafficking.
“America’s transportation system is being used to facilitate this modern form of slavery; the Department commends these employers for their commitment to train their employees to help detect and save victims of human trafficking,” said Chao.
In January, Chao announced a series of efforts to combat human trafficking in the transportation sector. Among them, she called upon transportation leaders to take a public stand against human trafficking by signing USDOT’s “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking” pledge. Chao committed to seeking out “100 Pledges in 100 Days” from transportation, labor and nongovernmental organizations across the country. The department far exceeded that goal, receiving 100 pledges within just 30 days. Forty-nine of 50 state departments of transportation have agreed to sign the pledge, in addition to transportation authorities in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. A full list of signatories is available at www.transportation.gov/international-policy-and-trade/against-human-trafficking/transportation-leaders-against-human.
A number of initiatives are underway at USDOT to increase awareness of human trafficking and equip transportation-industry employees and the public with strategies to fight it. More than 53,000 USDOT employees receive mandatory countertrafficking training, including special instruction for bus and truck inspectors. The department also works with federal agencies and nongovernmental organizations to develop and distribute a suite of human-trafficking-awareness training tailored for the aviation, rail, motor coach, trucking and transit industries.
To amplify countertrafficking efforts, Chao established an annual $50,000 award to incentivize individuals and entities, including nongovernmental organizations, transportation-industry associations, research institutions, and state and local government organizations, to think creatively in developing innovative solutions to combat human trafficking in the transportation industry. The department is reviewing applications and will determine the individual or entity that will most effectively utilize these funds to combat human trafficking.
Chao recently awarded $5.4 million in grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative. Twenty-four organizations across the country will each receive funding for projects to help prevent human trafficking and other crimes on public transportation. A list of the selected projects is available at www.transit.dot.gov/regulations-and-programs/safety/human-trafficking-awareness-public-safety-initiative-grant-and.
To support the department’s countertrafficking efforts, the USDOT Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking completed a report last July that recommends actions the department can take to help combat human trafficking and best practices for states and local transportation stakeholders. For more information about federal government efforts to fight human trafficking, visit www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-fighting-eradicate-human-trafficking/.
