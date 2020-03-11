COVID-19 impacting North America’s commercial-vehicle market, report says

Dave:

Hi, this is Dave Compton from the Trucker News Channel and joining me today is Tim from Stay Metrics. Tim, welcome to the show.

Dave, thanks for having us. We appreciate the opportunity.

It’s our pleasure. So Tim, for those that don’t know about Stay Metrics, tell us a little bit about the company, how it got started and so on.

Sure. So I’m a 30 year veteran in the trucking industry. Started out as about as low as you can go, as a fleet driver for fleet owner. So I’m always been passionate about drivers. I spent 30 years in the business on the, on the trucking side, but 10 years ago we figured out that really nobody was having the driver’s voice out there and that driver wasn’t being heard or recognized and rewarded. So we built a platform in 2012 out of University of Notre Dame that did two things. One is a suite of surveys that many of the drivers that watch you have taken out there that allow us to tell a carrier what’s going on with that company and where the turnover is happening. And then the other thing that we do is we recognize and reward drivers with kind of private labeled reward programs. So that’s the concept of the company. It’s working out really well.

So it’s like a carrier going to the doctor for their company.

Yeah. Yeah, pretty much. And sometimes we’ll prescribe a rewards program, sometimes we’ll do deeper dives into the surveys. But yeah, the whole concept is pretty simple as to while that carrier is getting smarter about what is going on in their company and they’re making adjustments, that driver’s feeling more recognized and rewarded than he or she’s ever done. Right. So, you know, the theory was the kind of proved out, you put those two together, you’re going to end up with better culture, better retention.

So you know, I’m familiar with the company, we quote you often in the news.

We appreciate it.

And is there any new innovations coming out? You guys are always innovating. Is there anything new?

Yeah, for sure. So there’s a talent optimization product that we’re very, very proud to be partnering with a company by the name of Predictive Index. It’s a 60 year old company. But when they built a system that can really help a company understand where their talent is in the company today from the C suite, all the way down to the dispatch level and how they should think about positioning people and bringing people in to make sure that they have the right people in the right seats. In 35 years of my being a culture freak, it’s the best product I’ve ever seen. So we’re super excited about repping that product.

Very cool. So if I’m a carrier and want to find out more about Stay Metrics, where do I go?

Staymetrics.com that’s the easiest way to do it.

Thanks for joining us, Tim. Everybody, you got to check it out. That’s Stay Metrics, and this is Dave Compton with the Trucker News Channel back to you in the studio.