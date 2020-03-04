Technology
Daimler Trucks adds new electric options to its CX fleet
PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America has launched a new option in its line of electric Freightliner vehicles as part of its Customer Experience (CX) fleet. The CX fleet vehicles ready for user testing now includes six heavy-duty eCascadia model trucks and two of the medium-duty Freightliner eM2 model.
Over the next two years, 14 different Daimler Trucks customers will operate the all-electric trucks, testing vehicle performance within the customers’ daily transport sectors. The customers will represent some of Daimler Trucks’ largest in the U.S., having collective fleets of over 150,000 Class 6-8 vehicles. The CX test fleet complements the fleet of 30 Freightliner eTrucks in operation since 2018. The market launch date for the eCascadia and eM2 models is expected in late 2021.
The Freightliner eCascadia design is based on the original diesel Cascadia. The electric version is planned to have 730 peak horsepower and will be equipped with batteries offering 550-kilowatt hours of capacity. At full charge, the batteries will provide a range of up to 250 miles. A 200-mile range can be expected following a 90-minute charge. The Cascadia is a Class 8 truck (80,000 lb. GCWR) designed for local and regional distribution transport sectors.
The Freightliner eM2, intended for local distribution transport and last-mile delivery services, is a Class 6 vehicle (26,000 lb. GCWR). The batteries provide 325-kilowatt hours of capacity, a range of up to 230 miles and 480 peak horsepower. After a charge of 60-minutes, a 184-mile range can be anticipated.
Both CX vehicles are part of Daimler Trucks’ global electric truck initiative, one which provides vehicles for a variety of applications.
‘More than a truck’: Electric-transportation advocates eye many community benefits
FONTANA, Calif. — The Los Angeles area, particularly Orange County and communities between the Pacific Coast and Little San Bernardino Mountains, is notorious for poor air quality. The area is often mentioned as having the worst air quality of any location in the United States and sometimes the world. But steps to improve the region’s long-polluted air are moving forward, and public health, the climate, traffic congestion, traveler experiences, and job training and placement are receiving the benefits.
On Feb. 11, Volvo Trucks chose Fontana, California, to unveil its efforts to reduce the trucking industry’s contribution to air pollution. The Volvo LIGHTS project was presented to 250
attendees at the main offices of TEC Equipment, one of the largest Volvo dealerships in the country. Auto Club Speedway served as the program’s official introduction.
Volvo LIGHTS (LIGHTS being an anacronym for “low impact green truck solutions”) is a demonstration program being conducted in the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) to determine the feasibility of converting gasoline and diesel-powered trucks to battery electric vehicles. While the project may seem to be a truck manufacturer-led effort, the considerations when developing such vehicles go far beyond simply building a truck. For that reason, AQMD, recipient of a $45 million grant to conduct the project, is partnering with Volvo and 14 area
organizations including businesses, colleges, public-health advocates, and other stakeholders to turn what many consider a long-coming dream into reality. Working with Dependable Highway Express (DHE), a regional carrier, the partners will determine the many factors to be considered in converting a fleet to battery electric power. The list of considerations is long, and as research moves forward many more will likely be added. In the words of several partners, “We don’t have all the answers yet.”
The project is focusing on four aspects of transitioning the trucking industry to alternative energy programs. For the time being, in working with DHE, the focus is on improving the battery-powered range for local and regional vehicles and transporters. At some point in the future, project leaders expect Class 8 trucks for OTR use to be manufactured and tested. The OTR market, however, will not move to production until as much as possible can be learned from the Volvo LIGHTS project.
From the standpoint of Volvo and future truck manufacturers using alternative energy sources, focus areas include testing existing vehicle technologies and adjusting based on data collected, increasing the charging infrastructure and providing sales and service support. If any of the three fails to keep up with the others, the entire project will be delayed, as will expanding the use of battery electric vehicles in larger truck classes and geographic areas.
When DHE begins utilizing Volvo’s trucks, monitoring and adjusting to data received will be a high-tech process. The information obtained will be analyzed in algorithms related to the charge-distance ratio and the impact of time of day, topography and driver patterns. With those results in hand, researchers will then recommend and implement improvements. Efforts will focus on optimizing energy usage and range; developing web-based tools to improve “uptime” and maximize range; increasing existing battery densities (the amount of power the battery stores) by at least 20%; and testing multiple truck configurations.
Without the ability to access charging stations when needed, a battery electric vehicle can be stranded, delaying deliveries and cutting into carrier profits. As part of the Volvo LIGHTS program, partners will work to increase the number of charging stations in the project area. Intended infrastructure development includes public and private electric chargers, including one of the nation’s first publicly accessible fast-charging truck stations. The stations will be networked to vehicle telematics so researchers can isolate data on specific vehicles and compare their operation to others in the program. Increasing the capabilities of charging stations will require on-site solar panels to reduce grid impacts, as well as additional research into methods of storing energy. Since most truck operation will occur in daylight hours when energy is being collected (in solar applications), a significant increase to storage capacity will be a priority. Also, researchers will study the use of second-life batteries and how they may offset operations costs.
With all the technology in place and all systems ticking, Volvo LIGHTS and its partners know that it is the human aspect of the project that will lead to its success or failure. Being able to meet consumer needs in a timely and efficient manner will depend on sales and service, both controlled by the human element. Volvo is committed to providing sales and service support for those interested in adding LIGHTS trucks to their fleets, and they will offer leasing options allowing carriers to test performance for unique applications prior to committing to a purchase. Likewise, as the technology is new and continuing to develop, two colleges within the testing area are training students in battery-electric vehicle repair and servicing using reality-based training.
While Volvo LIGHTS has just been unveiled, many components are in place and partners are prepared to perform their roles. To date, Volvo has manufactured 23 heavy duty battery electric trucks and 29 pieces of warehouse equipment (i.e., forklifts); 58 public and private chargers are in place; two after-market service centers are operational; and colleges have announced training programs are full through the end of 2020. Two ports (Los Angeles and Long Beach) are providing infrastructure planning. Add in the ability to generate solar energy up to 1.8 million kilowatt hours per day, and the project is off to a running start.
The goals of the Volvo LIGHTS project are not only to decrease costs for carriers and increase efficiencies. Improving air quality and the health of at-risk residents of Southern California will be the project’s true measure of success.
Volvo Trucks North America’s driver display activation allows remote programming
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks’ remote programming services allow drivers and decision-makers to update parameters and software that enhance the performance of a truck’s engine, transmission and aftertreatment. With the new driver display activation, when parameters or software updates are available, an icon will flash on the instrument cluster screen. At the next planned stop, the driver can activate the update via the truck’s instrument cluster and be back on the road again within minutes.
“With the introduction of Volvo Trucks’ new driver display activation, the process time for software and parameter updates has been improved by an average of 50 percent,” said Ash Makki, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager. “Now, from customer initiation to completion, an update can be done in less time than a driver typically takes for a break or fill up.”
This new service means that instead of scheduling an appointment to complete uploads, drivers can completely upgrade the software and parameters on their own, from anywhere, without the need for personal assistance from a Volvo Action Services team member.
However, agent assistance will still be available through Volvo Trucks’ Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“We still have agents who follow the success of each update,” Makki said. “We believe in having real people behind our technology 24/7.”
Software updates are critical to maximize vehicle performance and uptime.
“There’s a direct connection between keeping a truck updated with the latest software and reducing fault codes, in addition to the truck running more efficiently, improving the environmental footprint and reducing operational costs,” said Conal Deedy, Volvo Trucks North America director of commercial telematics solutions.
In addition to system updates, the new driver display activation allows drivers and fleets to change parameters on the truck to alter the vehicle’s performance. Parameters for various applications can be customized and packaged in kits that can set maximum road speed, cruise-speed limit, shift patterns, idle shutdown time, etc. This ensures the truck is optimally configured for the environment in which it is operating.
For instance, a driver or fleet owner with trucks that regularly travel into Ontario, Canada, might want to reconfigure speed settings when leaving the U.S. and reset those parameters when the truck crosses back over the border. And for fleets, all trucks can now be batch-updated at one time using the driver display activation without having to contact the Volvo Trucks’ Uptime Center for each truck in the fleet affected by the update.
The new driver display activation will use a factory-installed telematics gateway, leveraging existing Volvo Trucks technology. No extra hardware is required. Every new Volvo-powered truck will have driver display activation available free of charge for the first two years, bundled with Volvo Trucks’ Remote Diagnostics services.
Greenlots, Volvo Trucks partner for installation of chargers for LIGHTS project
LOS ANGELES — Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group and a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has announced the installation of charging infrastructure for a fleet of electrified commercial trucks as part of its ongoing partnership with Volvo Trucks. The heavy-duty fleet charging stations are the first of four installations by Greenlots at warehouses across southern California.
“Heavy-duty fleets have unique charging characteristics and needs,” said Harmeet Singh, chief technology officer at Greenlots. “Greenlots’ SKY platform is built for scale and designed to deliver a charging solution that meets Volvo Trucks’ electric fleet’s unique requirements and is optimized for cost and power. The open standards-based charging approach built into Greenlots’ platform enables Volvo to future-proof its investments in the charging infrastructure.”
On Tuesday, February 11, Volvo hosted an invite-only innovation showcase at TEC Equipment Warehouse based in Fontana, California, to share information about its multi-year Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project, which aims to transform the way goods are transported. This public-private statewide initiative, comprised of partners including Greenlots, puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.
“We’re excited to be part of the development of a battery-electric transport eco-system along with our Volvo LIGHTS project partners,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “This project is unique in the sense of its scope, and that it takes into account the entire system, with the charging infrastructure provided by Greenlots being one of the key components to this transport solution.”
Greenlots installed two fully operational 50kW DC fast chargers at the Fontana site and has plans to install an additional 150kW DC fast charger in the next month. All of the charging equipment for the project is connected to Greenlots’ SKY EV Charging Network Software, which enables seamless management of Volvo’s fleet and charging stations while balancing grid demand. Greenlots’ range of software solutions safely and cost-effectively balances the power demands of electric fleet vehicles, warehouse facilities, and the electric grid. Its software provides fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills, while also supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables onto the grid. For more information, visit greenlots.com/about/newsroom.
