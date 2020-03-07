– HOS goes to the White House

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has named Billy Gilbert as Driver of the Month for January 2020. Gilbert has run with NCI’s Hide division for six years and has shown himself to be a mainstay in all aspects of his work. But at first, Gilbert said, he wasn’t sure he’d be able to stick with the job.

“I thought a dedicated route would be boring,” he said. “But a friend of mine in the Hide division had recommended the job, and I figured I’d give it a try. As time went by, I got to know the people on my route and the folks I worked with. The scenery constantly changes, and frequently I notice new landscapes for the first time. It’s not boring at all.”

Gilbert also credits his decision to stay to his dispatcher, Phil Eade. “He’s the best driver manager I’ve ever had,” Gilbert said.

“Phil is dedicated to his drivers and will bend over backwards to help us,” Gilbert continued. “What I appreciate most about him is the fact that he has always been truthful with me.”

Outside of NCI, Gilbert serves as a staff sergeant in the Kansas Army Reserve, where he’s scheduled to retire this summer — but he has no plans to leave trucking anytime soon.

In addition to earning $1,000 as Driver of the Month, Gilbert is now in the running for Driver of the Year and the accompanying $10,000 prize.