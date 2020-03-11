Equipment
Kenworth’s over-the-air updates can increase uptime, improve efficiency
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth has launched the Kenworth TruckTech+ Over-The-Air system to provide the latest engine and aftertreatment software updates for Class 8 Kenworth trucks equipped with a 2017 or newer model-year PACCAR MX-13 or PACCAR MX-11 engine.
The Kenworth TruckTech+ Over-The-Air system enhances uptime by offering fleet managers greater flexibility on when and where they can securely install software updates.
Customers with active Kenworth TruckTech+ subscriptions can access updates on the PACCAR Solutions online portal, www.paccarsolutions.com, or through the PACCAR Over-The-Air mobile app, available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
The PACCAR Solutions portal provides users with visibility to all their Kenworth trucks, performance data and available software updates. Once the user approves an update, the system notifies the user when the download is ready for installation.
When the Kenworth truck is parked, a simple 5-second press of the cruise-control set switch connects the truck to the secure PACCAR cloud server. The software update is then initiated through the PACCAR mobile app, which allows monitoring of the download and lets the user know when it is completed.
“Kenworth TruckTech Over-The-Air is an important technology tool that provides the latest engine calibrations and updates to our customers, helping to increase uptime and promote enhanced fuel efficiency and performance,” said Laura Bloch, assistant general manager for sales and marketing at Kenworth.
Optical-imaging technology can help ensure trailer readiness, resolve claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — Spireon Inc., a company that provides aftermarket telematics solutions, unveiled the next phase in the evolution of its proprietary IntelliScan cargo-sensing technology with the release of Image Capture and Retrieval earlier this month.
Launched in 2018, IntelliScan features advanced detection methods using a combination of optical imaging and laser time-of-flight sensing to achieve 99.9% accuracy in cargo detection. With IntelliScan, the FleetLocate trailer-management solution can reliably and accurately read an entire 53-foot trailer in extreme environmental conditions, even with varied or irregular load types, including “soft” cargo such as carpet or paper. With newest phase of IntelliScan, the artificial intelligence and machine learning that detects cargo also captures what it sees, arming carriers with visual images that can help combat detention and ensure trailer readiness.
“How many times have you wished you had eyes inside your trailer when you’re trying to validate a detention bill? How many times have you sent a driver for a trailer only to find it’s still loaded?” asked Roni Taylor, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon. “With IntelliScan, not only will you know with unprecedented accuracy when a trailer is loaded or empty — now you can see it, save it and share it.”
The ability to capture images from inside trailers will revolutionize the way carriers manage drivers, trailers and business relationships. With IntelliScan Image Capture and Retrieval, carriers can:
- Keep drivers driving by ensuring a trailer is empty before scheduling pickup;
- Increase detention billing accuracy and improve shipper practices with proof of load/unload;
- Improve worker safety and lower liability by detecting cargo load shift before doors open;
- Minimize cargo damage and increase efficiency by detecting improper loading;
- Resolve claims confidently with time-stamped images that prove or disprove cargo/trailer damage; and
- Recover stolen cargo and aid in prosecution with time-stamped documentation.
“They say a picture is worth a thousand words; in the transportation industry, it’s worth countless dollars,” said Jim AuBuchon, president and CEO at Premier Trailer Leasing. “Image Capture and Retrieval is a game changer for us and our leasing customers.”
Supply-chain disruptions, weak freight volume impacting trailer production
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The year is off to a less-than-desirable start for U.S. trailer manufacturers, according to recent reports released by ACT Research.
New trailer orders of 16.8k were down 9% month-over-month in January; after accounting for cancellations, net orders of 15k dropped 15%. Longer-term comparisons show net orders down 28% year-over-year, according to the organization’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.
The report provides a monthly review of the current U.S. trailer-market statistics, as well as trailer OEM build plans and market indicators divided by all major trailer types including backlogs, build, inventory, new orders, cancellations, net orders and factory shipments. The report is accompanied by a database that gives historical information from 1996 to the present, as well as a ready-to-use graph packet, to allow organizations in the trailer-production supply chain and those following the investment value of trailers and trailer OEMs and suppliers to better understand the market.
“Fleets continued their conservative investment posture in all equipment categories in January,” said Frank Maly, director of CV transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “Discussions indicate that the winds of weaker freight volumes and lower rates continue to buffet fleet financial results. They are also seriously questioning their need for additional equipment, as many indicate that capacity constraints dissipated many months ago.”
In addition to lower demand, this quarter’s issue of ACT Research’s Trailer Components Report indicates that the industry is experiencing supply-chain disruptions that could further impact production and sales.
This report provides those in the trailer-production supply chain as well as those who invest in said suppliers and commodities with forecast quantities of components and raw materials required to support the trailer forecast for the coming five years. The report includes near-term quarterly predictions for two years, while the latter three years of the forecast are shown in annual details. Additionally, analysis is segment into two categories – those needed for the structural composition of new trailers and those used in production of undercarriage assembly.
“OEMs could be in a ‘catch-22’ situation. While trying to adjust their operations to lower market demand, they could still be further challenged by component supply disruptions,” Maly said. “The impacts of lower freight volumes and freight rates are creating a pincer move on fleet financials, and as a result, fleets are very seriously reviewing their equipment investment plans.”
Another factor to consider is the impact of the COVID-19 virus – better known as the coronavirus – on global materials transport.
“With production rates on a downtrend due to ongoing market conditions, the ‘elephant in the room’ – the impact of the coronavirus outbreak – needs addressed, too,” Maly said. “The virus could impact availability and the timely supply of many of the components needed to complete trailer construction.”
A variety of parts for many products, including trailers, are manufactured in Asia. Because Wuhan, China, is ground zero of the contagion, the virus’ impact on the global economy is expected to have a ripple effect.
“During ACT’s recent Seminar 62, it was commented that it isn’t just major or high-ticket items that could cause a disruption; the lack of minor, lower-priced components such as lenses for trailer lights could prevent a trailer from being fully completed,” Maly said.
The quarterly Trailer Components Report also alerted readers to “expect any meaningful disruption in production resulting from component supply issues to cause both trailer OEMs and their component supply base to seriously review their sourcing strategies.”
Bridgestone unveils air-free, commercial-truck tire concept at TMC annual meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Bridgestone is showcasing its advanced air-free commercial truck tire concept for the heavy-duty trucking market at the 2020 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition in Atlanta this week. This is the first public showcase of the concept to commercial fleet customers.
The Bridgestone air-free, commercial-truck tire concept, designed to be used in high-speed, long-haul applications, leverages a proprietary design where tire tread is placed on a unique structure of high-strength, flexible spokes. This eliminates the need for a tire to be filled and maintained with air.
“Commercial fleets are increasingly looking for ways to maximize uptime and reduce emergency roadside events,” said Jon Kimpel, executive director of new mobility solution engineering for Bridgestone Americas Inc.
“As mobility advances, we see these sophisticated fleets turning to technology solutions and innovative products as a way to improve operations and drive profitability for their fleets,” he said. “When tires don’t need to be filled with air, this essentially erases the downtime associated with a flat tire, improving safety and making mobility more efficient.”
The initial design of the Bridgestone advanced air-free commercial-truck tire concept is intended for the trailer position. Reported data from tire manufacturers shows trailer tires account for approximately 20% of truck-tire purchases. Furthermore, research indicates 40% of all tire failures occur in the trailer position.
The company’s advanced air-free commercial truck-tire concept is also engineered for enhanced sustainability. The air-free commercial-tire solution is designed to be retreadable. Retreads help reduce natural-resource consumption by replacing only the tire tread rather than the entire tread and casing combination.
“The benefits of an air free commercial-truck tire solution are many. This offering has the power to reduce downtime, maintenance and emergency roadside service calls,” said Kimpel. “Combine that with a high retread rate, and our advanced air-free tire concept has potential to substantially lower the overall total cost of tire ownership for fleets.”
The advanced air-free commercial-truck tire concept is part of a larger Bridgestone air-free portfolio, which includes solutions for personal mobility such as bicycles and small electric vehicles. While the commercial-truck tire concept is focused first on the trailer position, it is intended to be scalable to other commercial-trucking wheel positions and applications.
