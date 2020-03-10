The Nation
Love’s opens new location with 59 truck-parking spaces in Schuyler, Nebraska
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Schuyler, Nebraska, thanks to a travel stop that opened Monday. The store, located off U.S. Highway 30, adds 60 jobs and 59 truck and 21 car parking spaces to Colfax County.
“We’re excited to join the Schuyler community with the opening our seventh location in Nebraska,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Customers have another safe, clean and well-maintained location they can stop at to help get them back on the road quickly.”
The location is open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
- More than 9,300 square feet
- Chester’s Chicken and Subway
- 59 truck parking spaces
- 21 car parking spaces
- Six diesel bays
- Six showers
- Laundry facilities
- Bean to cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to the Schuyler Enrichment Foundation.
The Nation
Organizers say Mid-America Trucking Show will go on, precautions being taken
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the trucking industry planning to attend the 2020 Mid-America Trucking Show March 26-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville can expect the show to go on unless concerns about the COVID-19 virus result in a government-mandated shut-down, according to a spokesperson for Exhibit Management Associates Inc.
“Freight is arriving as we speak, the show directory and on-site signage have already gone to press, rental orders are being pulled and loaded onto trucks — the show is moving forward as planned,” the spokesperson said.
Attendees and vendors can visit www.truckingshow.com/covid-19-update for updates and information about organizers’ efforts to ensure the show is safe and successful.
The website states that organizers “are focused on the health and safety of all attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and others involved in the show” and that they are “actively monitoring the situation.” All show participants are encouraged to take precautions, such as frequent hand-washing, and to avoid the show if they are sick or have flulike symptoms.
A statement on the website notes: “At present the CDC considers the immediate health risk from COVID-19 to be low. We will continue to monitor the position of the CDC and follow the precautions and guidelines they lay out leading up to the show. Additionally, we are working with the Kentucky Exposition Center to closely monitor the facility for cleanliness and implementing additional disinfectant schedules for public surfaces such as railings, door handles, restrooms, etc. We will have more hand-sanitization stations available in high-traffic areas and will encourage everyone in attendance to use them often.”
MATS organizers say they will continue to update the public in the weeks leading up to the show. “We are actively monitoring the situation and working closely with the state and city to prepare in the best possible way for any scenario that may develop regarding COVID-19. We will be continually assessing the potential risks and will make any necessary adjustments should circumstances change.”
The Nation
Cameras now monitoring vehicle speeds in Pennsylvania work zones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As of Monday, drivers in Pennsylvania who are picked up by cameras traveling more than 11 mph over the speed limit in a marked highway work zone will get a written warning for a first offense and fines for subsequent violations.
PennLive reports that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced last week that the statewide automated work zone camera program authorized by a 2018 state law would begin Monday following a 60-day pre-enforcement period.
Signs posted before the enforcement area will alert drivers about the presence of the vehicle-mounted camera systems. PennDOT and the commission say they are choosing areas where the system will be used based on where data suggests the cameras will be effective in ensuring the safety of highway workers.
Officials say the cameras will only be operational in those areas when highway workers are present.
Critics have called the program a revenue-raising tool, but supporters say it’s about protecting highway and construction workers as well as motorists.
The Nation
Groundbreaking legislation would create safe, accessible parking for trucks
WASHINGTON — A solution could be in sight for the nation’s truck-parking crisis. In a bipartisan effort today, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., both members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, legislation to increase truck-parking capacity.
H.R. 6104, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, would dedicate $755 million to projects designed to increase truck-parking spaces so truck drivers can safely comply with hours-of-service regulations. The legislation proposes constructing new truck-parking facilities and converting existing weigh stations and rest areas to include functional parking spaces for truck drivers. Funding would be awarded on a competitive basis, and applicants would be required to submit detailed proposals to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Right now, there is a lack of places for truck drivers to safely stop, forcing them to pull over to the side of the road, or continue driving, both of which are risky,” said Rep. Angie Craig. “That’s why I am proud to be working my colleague, Rep. Mike Bost from Illinois to increase truck parking spaces, increasing safety for folks transporting goods to and from Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.”
Bost, who said he “grew up” in a family trucking business, is no stranger to the rewards and pitfalls of the industry.
“I learned at early age what a rewarding career [trucking] could be,” said Bost. “However, I also understood that trucking can be a tough, demanding and even dangerous job. One concern for truck drivers is the lack of enough safe parking spots where they can get the rest they need without risking collisions on the shoulder of the highway or being forced to push their limits to find the next rest stop. This puts the truckers and other motorists as significant risk. That’s why I’m proud to lead this effort to create sufficient rest parking options for long-haul truckers.”
H.R. 6104 is supported by numerous trucking-industry organizations, including American Trucking Associations (ATA), the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the National Association of Small Trucking Companies and the National Motorists Association.
“America’s truck drivers work every day to deliver goods to keep our economy moving safely and efficiently,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of American Trucking Associations (ATA). “The government mandates drivers pull over and rest to comply with the hours-of-service rules; the least our government can do is work to ensure [the drivers] have a safe place to park to get the rest they need.
“Reps. Bost and Craig recognize that in order to do their jobs, truck drivers need paces where they can safely park and rest … and we applaud them for their leadership in introducing this important legislation,” Spear continued.
Congress and the Federal Highway Administration have tried to address the issue of commercial-truck parking with the enactment of Jason’s Law and the launching of the National Coalition of Truck Parking. Even so, nearly half of all truck drivers report being forced to park on the shoulders of highways or other unofficial, unsafe locations due to lack of parking. On average, the cost of looking for parking amounts to $5,500 in lost wages each year.
“One of the persistent complaints our drivers have is that they struggle to find safe parking,” said Randy Guillot, ATA chairman and president of Triple G Express Inc., New Orleans. “This bill will provide the means to help address that concern.”
The truck-parking shortage has garnered national media attention in recent days, with the shooting of a truck driver by a security guard at a travel stop in Oklahoma City during a dispute about a reserved parking spot.
“After decades of ignoring the problem, Congress is finally getting serious about fixing the severe lack of truck parking across the country. Finding a safe place to park is something most people take for granted, but it’s a daily struggle for hundreds of thousands of truckers,” said Todd Spencer, president and CEO of OOIDA. “Congressman Bost and Congresswoman Craig have shown they not only understand truckers are experiencing a crisis, but have the mettle to address it through groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation.”
David Heller, vice president of government affairs for TCA, said, “Truck parking consistently ranks as one of the most important issues for the Truckload Carriers Association and trucking stakeholders across the country. On a daily basis, our companies’ drivers face dangerous conditions due to the lack of safe and convenient parking options. TCA applauds Reps. Bost and Craig for their dedication to resolving this critical safety obstacle through this legislation, which will devote significant funding toward the development of suitable parking on our nation’s highways.”
David Owen, president of the National Association of Small Trucking Companies, said, “The availability of truck parking has become so scarce that, in many parts of the country, it’s reached crisis levels. The scope of the problem is such that the solution must be multifaceted. The legislation sponsored by Reps. Bost and Craig represents an important part of the solution — grants dedicated to putting truck parking along federal roads.”
Organizers say Mid-America Trucking Show will go on, precautions being taken
Love’s opens new location with 59 truck-parking spaces in Schuyler, Nebraska
Spot truckload market rates makes small gains ahead of uncertain March
Steep insurance premiums lead another carrier to cease operations
Groundbreaking legislation would create safe, accessible parking for trucks
Cameras now monitoring vehicle speeds in Pennsylvania work zones
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
I-80 pileup involves up to 140 vehicles. Warning disturbing video.
-
Video6 days ago
We interview TCA’s Highway Angel Award Winner
-
Video6 days ago
Making $63.00 per mile
-
Business17 hours ago
Steep insurance premiums lead another carrier to cease operations
-
Featured4 days ago
HOS goes to the White House – TTNC Episode #92
-
The Nation5 days ago
Arizona launching project to improve Nogales truck route along Interstate 19
-
The Nation5 days ago
Toll-by-plate coverage to supplement existing nationwide transponder coverage
-
The Nation5 days ago
California aims to avoid ‘Carmageddon’ freeway closure in April