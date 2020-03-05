Our friends at the Trucking Review Channel talk about those times when the money is really good.
Courtesy: Trucking Review Channel
Video
We interview TCA’s Highway Angel Award Winner
Ed and Tracy Zimmerman, drivers for Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc. of Dubuque, Iowa, have been named the 2019 Highway Angels of the Year, also known as EpicAngels, by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and its partner EpicVue. The husband-and-wife driving team was recognized Tuesday during TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2020: Orlando.
Video
Volvo Trucks release crazy new video
First it was Jean-Claude Van Damme. Now, it’s the President of the company Roger Alm, pulling off a new stunt standing on top of the companies four new trucks.
Courtesy: Volvo Trucks
Video
Running toward the sun and sleeping while driving
Our friends at the Trucking Review Channel look for some warmer weather and talk about when the computer thinks your driving, but you’re really sleeping.
Courtesy: Trucking Review Channel
Making $63.00 per mile
Transportation industry meets the call to ‘put the brakes on human trafficking’
We interview TCA’s Highway Angel Award Winner
Another month; another carrier shutters its doors
FMCSA sends proposed HOS rule to White House; last step before being made final
Snowy pileups in Wyoming Sunday result in at least 3 deaths
Trending
-
The Nation2 days ago
Another month; another carrier shutters its doors
-
The Nation3 days ago
FMCSA sends proposed HOS rule to White House; last step before being made final
-
The Nation3 days ago
Snowy pileups in Wyoming Sunday result in at least 3 deaths
-
The Nation2 days ago
Nashville trucking company directly impacted by Tuesday’s tornado
-
Breaking News1 day ago
Western Express hit hard in tornado
-
Technology3 days ago
‘More than a truck’: Electric-transportation advocates eye many community benefits
-
The Nation3 days ago
Heavy-duty trucks slowly hauling sci-fi into reality with testing of autonomous rigs
-
The Nation4 days ago
Keeping trucking music alive: Joey Holiday celebrates 25 years on the road