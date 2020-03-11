Dave:
Hi, this is Dave Compton from the Trucker News Channel and joining me today is Tim from Stay Metrics. Tim, welcome to the show.
Tim:
Dave, thanks for having us. We appreciate the opportunity.
Dave:
It’s our pleasure. So Tim, for those that don’t know about Stay Metrics, tell us a little bit about the company, how it got started and so on.
Tim:
Sure. So I’m a 30 year veteran in the trucking industry. Started out as about as low as you can go, as a fleet driver for fleet owner. So I’m always been passionate about drivers. I spent 30 years in the business on the, on the trucking side, but 10 years ago we figured out that really nobody was having the driver’s voice out there and that driver wasn’t being heard or recognized and rewarded. So we built a platform in 2012 out of University of Notre Dame that did two things. One is a suite of surveys that many of the drivers that watch you have taken out there that allow us to tell a carrier what’s going on with that company and where the turnover is happening. And then the other thing that we do is we recognize and reward drivers with kind of private labeled reward programs. So that’s the concept of the company. It’s working out really well.
Dave:
So it’s like a carrier going to the doctor for their company.
Tim:
Yeah. Yeah, pretty much. And sometimes we’ll prescribe a rewards program, sometimes we’ll do deeper dives into the surveys. But yeah, the whole concept is pretty simple as to while that carrier is getting smarter about what is going on in their company and they’re making adjustments, that driver’s feeling more recognized and rewarded than he or she’s ever done. Right. So, you know, the theory was the kind of proved out, you put those two together, you’re going to end up with better culture, better retention.
Dave:
So you know, I’m familiar with the company, we quote you often in the news.
Tim:
We appreciate it.
Dave:
And is there any new innovations coming out? You guys are always innovating. Is there anything new?
Tim:
Yeah, for sure. So there’s a talent optimization product that we’re very, very proud to be partnering with a company by the name of Predictive Index. It’s a 60 year old company. But when they built a system that can really help a company understand where their talent is in the company today from the C suite, all the way down to the dispatch level and how they should think about positioning people and bringing people in to make sure that they have the right people in the right seats. In 35 years of my being a culture freak, it’s the best product I’ve ever seen. So we’re super excited about repping that product.
Dave:
Very cool. So if I’m a carrier and want to find out more about Stay Metrics, where do I go?
Tim:
Staymetrics.com that’s the easiest way to do it.
Dave:
Thanks for joining us, Tim. Everybody, you got to check it out. That’s Stay Metrics, and this is Dave Compton with the Trucker News Channel back to you in the studio.
COVID-19 impacting North America’s commercial-vehicle market, report says
COLUMBUS, Ind. – According to ACT’s March 10 release of the North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK, the global spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, required ACT Research to do a foundational reassessment of near-term economic expectations, and by extension, North American commercial-vehicle demand.
The North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK forecasts the future of the industry, looking at the next one to five years, with the objective of giving OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, and investment firms the information needed to plan accordingly for what is to come. The report provides a complete overview of the North American markets and takes a deep dive into relevant, current market activity to highlight orders, production and backlogs, shedding light on the forecast. Information included in the report covers forecasts and current market conditions for medium- and heavy-duty trucks/tractors and trailers; the macroeconomies of the U.S., Canada and Mexico; publicly traded carrier information, oil and fuel-price impacts; freight and intermodal considerations; and regulatory environment impacts.
“Starting in the second half of February, COVID-19 went from a China containment story to one of spiraling pandemic,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst at ACT Research. “And six weeks after shutting down for the Spring Festival, China is only now starting to return to work. While they weren’t working, the Chinese weren’t spending either, and as the planet’s largest consumer of commodities, China’s downturn is hitting commodity prices across the board.
“While demand-side weakness will continue to unfold, the front-and-center impact from a freight perspective presently is on the supply side: Domestic port and rail volumes have just begun to reflect the drop in Chinese output,” Vieth continued. “Being a supplier of intermediate and finished goods, there are major implications for a number of freight-intensive economic sectors, and we are just on the cusp of feeling that pinch.”
Regarding demand for commercial vehicles in North America, Vieth said, “While we reserve the details of our forecasts for ACT subscribers, I can tell you that COVID-19 has undermined expectations across the board in 2020. Starting with lower expectations for economic output, medium-duty, heavy-duty and trailer forecast have all been trimmed to reflect the drop in economic activity. Beyond substantive changes in the immediate near term, our longer-term assumptions are unchanged presently, with expectations that markets will recover to trend starting in 2022.”
Industry’s lukewarm gains, moderate slowdowns could improve by midyear
The amount of available freight hauled by the trucking industry grew in January, but not by much. That’s the consensus among industry analysts and forecasters.
American Trucking Associations (ATA) reported growth of 0.1% in its monthly, seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Index, the second consecutive month of increase. The index is compiled from data submitted by ATA member carriers and is based on year 2015 averages. January’s index of 117.4 represents a 17.4% increase over the 2015 data. Compared to January 2019, the index increased by 0.8%.
“Over the last two months, the tonnage index has increased 0.6%, which is obviously good news,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “However, after our annual revision, it is clear that tonnage peaked in July 2019 and, even with the recent gains, is down 1.8% since then.”
Costello blamed softness in manufacturing and elevated inventories for the 2019 declines. Contract freight dominates the ATA tonnage data.
ACT Research also indicated growth in January with its For-Hire Trucking Index registering 53.9. For the ACT index, 50 is the baseline, so anything higher indicates growth while anything below 50 indicates decline. The index is compiled from answers to a monthly survey ACT sends to carriers and may include some carriers that are also ATA members.
The ACT index, like the ATA’s, showed two consecutive months of increase, with the larger increase coming in December.
A key difference in the ACT report is that a separate index is maintained for freight rates. The news on the rate front is not as cheerful, as ACT reported an index of 44.8, 10.4% below the “neutral” score of 50.
Capacity remains the culprit. The near-record Class 8 truck-buying spree in 2019 resulted in more available trucks, but freight volumes haven’t grown as quickly. With more trucks competing for freight, rates have been dropping for months in the spot market, and decreases are reaching the contract freight market, too. As freight levels continue to increase and truck sales have slowed, the freight market could soon return to something like equilibrium, according to many analysts.
“We see encouraging signs in improving volume and utilization trends that the freight downturn is in its late stages and the market will rebalance in 2020,” said Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research. “The good news is that capacity additions have just stopped at the Class 8 tractor level, which we think will take pressure off rates as the year progresses.”
Similar news was reported from Cass Information Systems in its January report. The Cass Freight Index for shipments, which includes freight moving by rail, ship and other modes, dropped 9.4% from January 2019. The report notes that elevated inventory levels are partly responsible for the drop in shipments, usually a symptom of a slowing economy, as adjustments to manufacturing capacity lag behind sales.
Inventories could get some unexpected help from the unlikeliest of sources — the coronavirus. As overseas factories close their doors in response to illness or quarantines, inventories shrink when retailers sell off the stock on their shelves.
A release by the American Association of Port Authorities predicted cargo volumes at U.S. ports in the first quarter could be down by 20% or more from 2019 due to disruptions caused by the virus.
Cass maintains a Truckload Linehaul Index that measures per-mile linehaul rates in what Cass calls “the largest (and most fragmented) market in the domestic transportation landscape. This index showed a decline of 6.3% this January compared to last year, after falling 3.3% in December. The report blames loosened capacity (trucks coming back into service after being idle during the holidays) for the decline.
The news from industry analyst and forecaster FTR seems to point the economy in the same direction. A Feb. 24 blog entry by analyst Steve Graham said, “At the recent Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference, the common outlook from industry executives was that supply and demand should find equilibrium around midyear, at which point spot rates should resume their premium to contract rates and give contract rates room to rise again in 2021.” Graham’s March 2 “Monday Morning Coffee” blog entry was titled, “The Coronavirus has Emerged as the Latest Economic Threat.” In it, Graham noted that stock prices were falling in markets worldwide as number of victims continued to grow.
The consensus from all sources seems to be that the current slowdown won’t last and that world economies — and the U.S. trucking industry — will be better off in the second half of the year.
Business
Spot truckload market rates makes small gains ahead of uncertain March
National average spot truckload rates were in line with seasonal expectations and load-to-truck ratios inched higher during the final week of February, according to DAT Solutions, which operates the industry’s largest load board network. Stable rates and ratios at this time of year are signs that shippers are emerging from a typical mid-winter lull.
There were no specific indications that supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak affected spot truckload freight in a significant way during the week ending March 1. This may change in the coming weeks depending on import levels, how quickly Chinese ports can reduce their backlogs and when those delayed sailings start to arrive in the U.S.
National average spot rates for February were $1.79 per mile for van, $2.09 per mile for reefer and $2.14 per mile for flatbed. National average rates were higher at the end of the month and entered March at $1.88 for vans, $2.15 for reefers and $2.35 for flatbeds.
Van trends
The national average van load-to-truck ratio increased from 1.9 to 2.1 last week, part of a five-week upward trend. Load-to-truck ratios were up in the Los Angeles market during February and ended the month at a high of 2.6 loads per truck for van equipment, although van capacity is plentiful, and rates continue to be inconsistent.
The impact at West Coast ports and outbound lanes will be felt this month. The Port of Los Angeles said container volumes in February would drop 25% due to the economic impact of the coronavirus as well as lower imports in general, and container ship operators have canceled 40 sailings from Asia to Los Angeles in February and March.
Flatbed trends
Rates for open-deck equipment have ranged from $2.15 to $2.17 per mile as a national average since October.
One flatbed-market indicator to watch is the price of oil. High crude prices are a boon to trucking companies in markets like Texas because they spur demand for truckload capacity, which in turn leads to higher rates. Oil prices have fallen about 20 percent since late January to their lowest point since December 2018, near $50 a barrel, and forecasts are being lowered as the coronavirus outbreak cuts into travel and other activity in Asia.
Should the price of oil drop below the marginal cost of production in the U.S., estimated at $35 to $40 per barrel, producers may curtail drilling. This would reduce demand for domestic ground transportation, especially for flatbeds and rail intermodal equipment, in key markets like Houston, Dallas and west Texas, leading to looser capacity and declining rates.
DAT’s market trends are based on RateView, a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the settlement prices against which trucking freight futures contracts are traded. For information, visit dat.com/trendlines.
