The Nation
TCA names Don Lewis, Kevin Kocmich as winners of 2019 Driver of the Year contests
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named Don Lewis and Kevin Kocmich as winners of its 2019 Driver of the Year contests.
Lewis, who lives in Republic, Missouri, and drives for Wilson Logistics of Springfield, Missouri, was named Company Driver of the Year.
Kocmich, who lives in Litchfield, Minnesota, and is leased to Diamond Transportation System of Racine, Wisconsin, was named Owner-Operator of the Year.
Both drivers received a $25,000 cash prize.
The winners were honored Tuesday night at the closing banquet of TCA’s annual convention.
The annual contests, sponsored by Love’s Travel Stops of Oklahoma City and Cummins Inc. of Columbus, Indiana, recognize the top owner-operators and company drivers in the U.S. and Canada who provide reliable and safe truck transportation in moving the nation’s goods.
In 1976, Lewis started his career as a professional truck driver and today has nearly 6 million accident-free miles, 2.6 million of those with Wilson Logistics. He has received numerous accolades and recognition, and gives back to not only his community, but takes pride in helping other drivers while out on the road, TCA officials said.
“He has dedicated his life to the trucking industry over his four decades of service by remaining safe through 5.7 million miles, training new professional drivers and sacrificing his personal life to remain dedicated to trucking,” said Wilson Logistics’ President and CEO Darrel Wilson. “The simplest word to summarize who Don is as a professional driver and his career is ‘remarkable.’ Don’s personality, professionalism and commitment to safety is to be remarked upon as a true professional company driver.”
Kocmich has been behind the wheel of a truck for more than three decades and has amassed more than 3 million accident-free miles. Aside from his list of accomplishments, he takes pride in being a mentor to new and potential owner-operators at the company, TCA said.
“Kevin is always safe and courteous on the road; he takes the extra time to secure his loads properly, recheck the points of contact and properly measures and scales his loads,” said Diamond Transportation System President Jon Coca. “Not only is he both safe and provides the best service, he’s a great representative. We truly wish we could have 100 owner-operators just like Kevin.”
“To be on this stage tonight, each driver has shown an unwavering focus on safety, professionalism, and leadership both on the road and in their local communities,” said Love’s Travel Stops Vice President of Sales Jon Archard.
“These individuals are all intelligent small business owners, and they also help to keep our roads safe and environment clean. Our communities are all better due to their time and engagement,” said Cummins Vice President of Sales Amy Boerger said of the owner operator finalists.
Each of the runners-up in both categories received checks for $2,500. Those include company drivers Robie Jensen of Fremont Contract Carriers and Randy Kuryk of Bison Transport, and owner-operators Jesse Dennis, leased to Prime Inc., and Robert and Tracy Roth, leased to Erb International Inc.
To learn more about the contests or to nominate a deserving driver, visit www.truckload.org/DOY.
The Nation
Transportation industry meets the call to ‘put the brakes on human trafficking’
WASHINGTON – On Feb. 26 the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that 100 transportation industry employers have met Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao’s call to sign onto the “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking” pledge. These signatories join more than 250 leaders across all modes of transportation who are committed to training more than 1 million employees to help fight human trafficking.
“America’s transportation system is being used to facilitate this modern form of slavery; the Department commends these employers for their commitment to train their employees to help detect and save victims of human trafficking,” said Chao.
In January, Chao announced a series of efforts to combat human trafficking in the transportation sector. Among them, she called upon transportation leaders to take a public stand against human trafficking by signing USDOT’s “Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking” pledge. Chao committed to seeking out “100 Pledges in 100 Days” from transportation, labor and nongovernmental organizations across the country. The department far exceeded that goal, receiving 100 pledges within just 30 days. Forty-nine of 50 state departments of transportation have agreed to sign the pledge, in addition to transportation authorities in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. A full list of signatories is available at www.transportation.gov/international-policy-and-trade/against-human-trafficking/transportation-leaders-against-human.
A number of initiatives are underway at USDOT to increase awareness of human trafficking and equip transportation-industry employees and the public with strategies to fight it. More than 53,000 USDOT employees receive mandatory countertrafficking training, including special instruction for bus and truck inspectors. The department also works with federal agencies and nongovernmental organizations to develop and distribute a suite of human-trafficking-awareness training tailored for the aviation, rail, motor coach, trucking and transit industries.
To amplify countertrafficking efforts, Chao established an annual $50,000 award to incentivize individuals and entities, including nongovernmental organizations, transportation-industry associations, research institutions, and state and local government organizations, to think creatively in developing innovative solutions to combat human trafficking in the transportation industry. The department is reviewing applications and will determine the individual or entity that will most effectively utilize these funds to combat human trafficking.
Chao recently awarded $5.4 million in grant funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative. Twenty-four organizations across the country will each receive funding for projects to help prevent human trafficking and other crimes on public transportation. A list of the selected projects is available at www.transit.dot.gov/regulations-and-programs/safety/human-trafficking-awareness-public-safety-initiative-grant-and.
To support the department’s countertrafficking efforts, the USDOT Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking completed a report last July that recommends actions the department can take to help combat human trafficking and best practices for states and local transportation stakeholders. For more information about federal government efforts to fight human trafficking, visit www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-fighting-eradicate-human-trafficking/.
The Nation
Bison Transport, Erb International earn top safety awards at TCA convention
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It was a lucky 13 for Bison Transport, which was named grand prize winner of the large carrier division of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Fleet Safety Award contest during the association’s 82 annual convention here.
Bison Transport, which competed in the more than 25 million mile division, is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
The contest was a clean sweep for Canadian carriers as Erb International of New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, was named grand prize winner in the less than 25 million mile division.
Both carriers demonstrated that they had unrivaled safety programs and impeccable records over the last year.
Erb International, Inc. is a two-time winner of the grand prize. Bison Transport is a 13-time grand prize winner and is receiving this award for the 10th consecutive year.
Both companies, as well as all carriers which placed in the top three of their mileage-based divisions, will be recognized again during TCA’s Annual Safety & Security Meeting June 7-9, 2020, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
“TCA is honored to recognize Erb International and Bison Transport for their incredible safety achievements,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “This year’s competition was full of great entries, showing that TCA’s members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. Erb and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize due to their commitment to spreading the safety message with their employees, the wider industry, and those with whom they share the roadways.”
The application process for the awards began with fleets submitting their accident frequency ratio per million miles driven. The three carriers with the lowest ratios were identified as the winners for each of six mileage-based divisions. These carriers then underwent an audit by independent experts to ensure the accuracy of their results. TCA announced the names of the 18 division winners in January and invited them to submit further documentation about their overall safety programs, both on and off the highway, to be eligible for the Grand Prize. After review by a diverse industry panel of judges, the winning companies were deemed to have best demonstrated their commitment to improving safety on North America’s highways.
For more information on the program, visit www.truckload.org/Fleet-Safety.
The Nation
Another month; another carrier shutters its doors
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — RCX Solutions Inc., a carrier based in Little Rock, Ark., has announced that, effective March 2, it has ceased operations. Founded in 2001, RCX Solutions employed seven drivers and contracted 24 owner-operators who leased their trucks to the company. The shut-down is the latest in a string of closings and bankruptcies of small and large carriers across the U.S. over the previous 12-18 months.
As reported by FreightWaves, RCX president Randy Clifton Jr. said, “We got everyone home, and they were all taken care of [Feb. 28].” For a man whose father founded the company and whose grandfather once owned Pacific East Transportation in North Little Rock, Ark., in Clifton’s words, closing RCX Solutions was “gut-wrenching.”
“We were able to find our drivers some good homes, which was important to me because we are more like a family,” Clifton said. “Some of them are already rolling for their new companies.”
RCX Solutions’ fate took hold in 2017 when it was on the losing end of a lawsuit that awarded the plaintiff damages of $23 million. Even after an appeal that resulted in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lowering the damages to $7.5 million, it was not enough to save the company.
RCX’s downfall began in early January 2015 when, according to Clifton, one of the company’s trucks broke down while transporting a load of cosmetic cases for L’Oreal. Clifton, also the owner of the freight-brokerage company Sunset Transportation, worked with Ronald Brown, an owner-operator driving under the company name About Tyme Transport Inc., to finish delivering the load. Clifton arranged for a trailer interchange with Brown, who would then haul the load to L’Oreals’ central Arkansas location.
Long before arriving in Arkansas, Brown’s tractor-trailer was involved in an accident near Refugio, Texas. The vehicle and trailer first hydroplaned before crossing the median and jackknifing. The tractor-trailer struck a pickup truck, resulting in a fire. Brown died at the scene, while the pickup’s driver sustained third-degree burns and numerous broken bones.
The surviving victim and his wife filed a lawsuit against Brown’s company and Xtra Lease, owner of the trailer. After receiving a million dollars from About Tyme Transport, the couple extended its lawsuit to RCX Solutions, the company leasing the trailer from Xtra Lease. RCX was on the losing end of the lawsuit in 2017, with the jury awarding a “nuclear verdict.” While the definition of “nuclear” is relative to the assets of a company, in RCX Solutions’ case, it was $23 million. The Court of Appeals ruled the amount as excessive and lowered it to $7.5 million.
Clifton said that even with the lowered liability amount, it was too late for RCX to survive financially. “Our insurance rates tripled,” he said. With his company paying the increased premiums for more than three years, Clifton said the economy hasn’t been strong enough to help RCX Solutions through the difficult times.
Clifton said he had hoped things would turn around for the carrier, noting that RCX’s insurance premiums would soon be lowered. When a bank refused to extend the company’s credit line, however, it signaled the end. He immediately called his drivers and contractors home, closed RCX’s doors and helped the drivers find new companies to work with.
Nuclear verdicts are increasing as an issue of concern to both freight carriers and companies that insure them. Unfortunately, for RCX Solutions, the company will no longer be in business when — and if — large liability verdicts reverse course and become less the rule and more the exception.
