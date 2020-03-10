We interview new TCA Chairman Dennis Dellinger

Wendy Miller:

Hi, this is Wendy Miller with The Trucker News Channel, and we’re here at the TCA Convention in Orlando for Truckload 2020. And I’m joined with incoming chairman Dennis Dellinger, and we’re going to talk a little bit about his upcoming term. But first, how do you think the convention’s going right now?

Dennis Dellinger:

Wendy, I think the convention has been great. This morning we had Cal Ripken, Jr., which was excellent. Yesterday, the committee meetings, the board meetings went very well. I’m just excited to be here and to be a part.

Wendy Miller:

That is awesome. So how long have you known that you’re going to be assuming the chairman’s position this year?

Dennis Dellinger:

It’s kind of a transitional, as you come in as an at-large officer, you have multiple people ahead of you, and for me it was about an eight year adventure. So when I say adventure, there were a lot of good things, a lot of learning, a lot of people helping and involved. And as I worked through the second vice chair, the first vice chair, the time, it seemed like was a long ways off, but yet it came so fast.

Wendy Miller:

So Josh talked a little bit about some of the initiatives that he’s been leading, and he mentioned advocacy as being something that TCA is really focusing on. Do you think that that’ll continue under your leadership with the board?

Dennis Dellinger:

Very much so. The association is member-driven, and the members told the association that we need to be involved in advocacy. And so it’s been a process that started as a concept and moved forward a couple of years ago with Dan, with Josh, and definitely it will be one of the platforms that I work from and work with.

Wendy Miller:

That’s great. Are there any other initiatives that you want to see started?

Dennis Dellinger:

Well not as much as started, but it’s a continuation of past chairs, past leadership, that we want to be involved in and take care of the advocacy but also education. And I got involved in the association actually through the image programs. And image to me is very important in our industry because it’s about our drivers. My passion for the industry is our drivers and taking care of them and making them feel a part of an organization, a company they work for, but also providing them a better life and a better lifestyle where we can affect and do that.

Wendy Miller:

And that’s really great to hear. So you sound really passionate about the industry and also about the drivers. So where does that passion come from?

Dennis Dellinger:

I’ve always looked at myself as being a people person and maybe didn’t have some of the other skills other than working with people as being a strong suit. And I realize that we like to say that we’re in the trucking business, but we’re in the people business, and so learning people, understanding people, helping people, helping them to grow is just something that’s always been a part of my makeup.

Wendy Miller:

That’s really great to hear. I wish you the best of luck in your new role, and you will be officially inducted into that position tomorrow night?

Dennis Dellinger:

Actually, tomorrow morning I give my speech, so I’m excited and ready to take on the role.

Wendy Miller:

Awesome. Well congratulations, and we’ll be there for that, so I wish you the best.

Dennis Dellinger:

Thank you very much, Wendy.

Wendy Miller:

Thank you. And this has been Wendy Miller for The Trucker News…