Connect with us

Published

11 hours ago

on

Ed and Tracy Zimmerman, drivers for Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc. of Dubuque, Iowa, have been named the 2019 Highway Angels of the Year, also known as EpicAngels, by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and its partner EpicVue. The husband-and-wife driving team was recognized Tuesday during TCA’s annual convention, Truckload 2020: Orlando.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement Best Truck Driving Jobs at Truck Job Seekers - Ad
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Video

Making $63.00 per mile

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Auto draft

Our friends at the Trucking Review Channel talk about those times when the money is really good.

Courtesy: Trucking Review Channel

Continue Reading

Video

Volvo Trucks release crazy new video

Published

1 week ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Auto draft

First it was Jean-Claude Van Damme.  Now, it’s the President of the company Roger Alm, pulling off a new stunt standing on top of the companies four new trucks.

Courtesy: Volvo Trucks

 

Continue Reading

Video

Running toward the sun and sleeping while driving

Published

1 week ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Running toward the sun and sleeping while driving

Our friends at the Trucking Review Channel look for some warmer weather and talk about when the computer thinks your driving, but you’re really sleeping.

Courtesy: Trucking Review Channel

Continue Reading

Trending