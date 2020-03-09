The Nation
Groundbreaking legislation would create safe, accessible parking for trucks
WASHINGTON — A solution could be in sight for the nation’s truck-parking crisis. In a bipartisan effort today, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., both members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, legislation to increase truck-parking capacity.
H.R. 6104, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, would dedicate $755 million to projects designed to increase truck-parking spaces so truck drivers can safely comply with hours-of-service regulations. The legislation proposes constructing new truck-parking facilities and converting existing weigh stations and rest areas to include functional parking spaces for truck drivers. Funding would be awarded on a competitive basis, and applicants would be required to submit detailed proposals to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Right now, there is a lack of places for truck drivers to safely stop, forcing them to pull over to the side of the road, or continue driving, both of which are risky,” said Rep. Angie Craig. “That’s why I am proud to be working my colleague, Rep. Mike Bost from Illinois to increase truck parking spaces, increasing safety for folks transporting goods to and from Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.”
Bost, who said he “grew up” in a family trucking business, is no stranger to the rewards and pitfalls of the industry.
“I learned at early age what a rewarding career [trucking] could be,” said Bost. “However, I also understood that trucking can be a tough, demanding and even dangerous job. One concern for truck drivers is the lack of enough safe parking spots where they can get the rest they need without risking collisions on the shoulder of the highway or being forced to push their limits to find the next rest stop. This puts the truckers and other motorists as significant risk. That’s why I’m proud to lead this effort to create sufficient rest parking options for long-haul truckers.”
H.R. 6104 is supported by numerous trucking-industry organizations, including American Trucking Associations (ATA), the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the National Association of Small Trucking Companies and the National Motorists Association.
“America’s truck drivers work every day to deliver goods to keep our economy moving safely and efficiently,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of American Trucking Associations (ATA). “The government mandates drivers pull over and rest to comply with the hours-of-service rules; the least our government can do is work to ensure [the drivers] have a safe place to park to get the rest they need.
“Reps. Bost and Craig recognize that in order to do their jobs, truck drivers need paces where they can safely park and rest … and we applaud them for their leadership in introducing this important legislation,” Spear continued.
Congress and the Federal Highway Administration have tried to address the issue of commercial-truck parking with the enactment of Jason’s Law and the launching of the National Coalition of Truck Parking. Even so, nearly half of all truck drivers report being forced to park on the shoulders of highways or other unofficial, unsafe locations due to lack of parking. On average, the cost of looking for parking amounts to $5,500 in lost wages each year.
“One of the persistent complaints our drivers have is that they struggle to find safe parking,” said Randy Guillot, ATA chairman and president of Triple G Express Inc., New Orleans. “This bill will provide the means to help address that concern.”
The truck-parking shortage has garnered national media attention in recent days, with the shooting of a truck driver by a security guard at a travel stop in Oklahoma City during a dispute about a reserved parking spot.
“After decades of ignoring the problem, Congress is finally getting serious about fixing the severe lack of truck parking across the country. Finding a safe place to park is something most people take for granted, but it’s a daily struggle for hundreds of thousands of truckers,” said Todd Spencer, president and CEO of OOIDA. “Congressman Bost and Congresswoman Craig have shown they not only understand truckers are experiencing a crisis, but have the mettle to address it through groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation.”
David Heller, vice president of government affairs for TCA, said, “Truck parking consistently ranks as one of the most important issues for the Truckload Carriers Association and trucking stakeholders across the country. On a daily basis, our companies’ drivers face dangerous conditions due to the lack of safe and convenient parking options. TCA applauds Reps. Bost and Craig for their dedication to resolving this critical safety obstacle through this legislation, which will devote significant funding toward the development of suitable parking on our nation’s highways.”
David Owen, president of the National Association of Small Trucking Companies, said, “The availability of truck parking has become so scarce that, in many parts of the country, it’s reached crisis levels. The scope of the problem is such that the solution must be multifaceted. The legislation sponsored by Reps. Bost and Craig represents an important part of the solution — grants dedicated to putting truck parking along federal roads.”
Cameras now monitoring vehicle speeds in Pennsylvania work zones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As of Monday, drivers in Pennsylvania who are picked up by cameras traveling more than 11 mph over the speed limit in a marked highway work zone will get a written warning for a first offense and fines for subsequent violations.
PennLive reports that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced last week that the statewide automated work zone camera program authorized by a 2018 state law would begin Monday following a 60-day pre-enforcement period.
Signs posted before the enforcement area will alert drivers about the presence of the vehicle-mounted camera systems. PennDOT and the commission say they are choosing areas where the system will be used based on where data suggests the cameras will be effective in ensuring the safety of highway workers.
Officials say the cameras will only be operational in those areas when highway workers are present.
Critics have called the program a revenue-raising tool, but supporters say it’s about protecting highway and construction workers as well as motorists.
Drivers can get on the road to better health by being mindful of food selection, exercise
Truck drivers face many health challenges, and nearly 80% of drivers are overweight. Some reasons that help contribute to with being overweight are easy to find — work environment, limited access to health care, lack of healthy food choices and lack of exercise.
Being overweight places drivers at a higher risk for health issues that often result in time away from work, which means decreased pay as well as an increase in the number of truck crashes and increased out-of-pocket health care costs. Obesity is an epidemic in the truck-driver community, and there are limited resources available to help drivers combat these statistics. Drivers are challenged with finding places to park, and this limits their access to food sources. A lack of healthy food choices at truck stops and limited exercise options only compound the obesity problem.
So the question is raised: What can be done about it? Some of possible answers follow. One key to improving your health is stay focused and realize getting healthy does not happen overnight; instead, it is a process that takes time. Be patient on the journey to better health, and do not give up.
Tips for healthy eating
Eating healthy can be challenging when most of the food readily available to truck drivers is from fast-food restaurants, convenience stores and vending machines. If you don’t already, consider buying groceries and cooking in the truck using small appliances such as a Crock Pot, toaster oven, microwave or hot plate. This allows drivers to have control over the ingredients used in their meals. Whether buying groceries or buying food from a restaurant, keep in mind the foods you select. When making selections, consider whole grains, such as whole-grain rice, oatmeal, whole-wheat pasta and whole-grain breads.
When choosing vegetables, raw products are typically best but frozen vegetables can be less expensive and can last longer. Fruit should be fresh if possible, but if fresh fruit is not an option, fruit packed in natural juices rather than syrup can be a go-to. When choosing meat, considering white meat such as chicken, turkey, pork or fish. Limiting red meat to once or twice a week is a great goal. If eating at a restaurant, remember that many establishments have the calorie, fat, sugar and carbohydrate data posted or available if you ask.
Exercise tips
Exercise is equally important in weight-loss efforts. Even though driving a truck often comes with strenuous activity such as strapping down a load or walking around while getting loaded, these activities are not necessarily considered exercise. Clinically defined, exercise should be continuous activity that is outside of a normal routine. Some examples of exercises that can be easy for truck drivers include doing push-ups off the side of the truck, stepping up and down the running board on the cab, squats while holding onto the cab for support and balance, and doing arm curls while holding jugs of water.
As for walking, consider making 32 trips around the truck. Believe it or not if you do that you have walked one mile. Ideally exercise should be done for 30 minutes about 5 days per week.
Following these diet and exercise suggestions can help to lead to the beginning of a healthy life. Remember that weight loss should not be the goal. Rather, the goal should be getting healthy and maintaining that level of health. Consistency and dedication are key and although challenging, it is possible.
This article was researched and written by Lynn Brandt, who is seeking a doctorate of nursing practice from Grand Canyon University. Brandt earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Kennesaw State University in 1992 and then a master of science degree with a focus as a family nurse practitioner in 2006. Brandt works as a nurse practitioner and clinic manager at Urgent Care Travel’s Cartersville, Georgia, location.
Arizona launching project to improve Nogales truck route along Interstate 19
PHOENIX — Arizona is launching a highway-improvement project to speed the flow of truck traffic that crosses the U.S. border at Nogales, Arizona. The project includes building new flyover ramps to connect Interstate 19 on the northern outskirts of Nogales with State Route 189, a highway that serves the Mariposa Port of Entry on Nogales’ west side.
Federal, state and local officials participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking March 4, and the Arizona state Department of Transportation (ADOT) said construction should start in April.
The department said the upgrades to SR 189 will eliminate the current need for trucks to stop up to three times between I-19 and the border. According to the department, up to 1,800 commercial trucks use SR 189 daily during the winter months. That’s when large produce shipments head northward from Mexico.
According to ADOT, construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete. Initial funding for the project includes a $25 million state appropriation and a $25 million federal grant. ADOT predicts that the project will benefit Nogales residents and businesses by reducing congestion.
Along with the flyover ramps, the project also includes a new roundabout and improved drainage and traffic signals.
