I-80 pileup involves up to 140 vehicles. Warning disturbing video.
This crash occurred early the evening of March 1, 2020, on I-80 between Rawlins and Wamsutter, Wyoming. Three people were killed
Linda Flores posted this video to YouTube.
In her own words…
My nephews and I were on our way to denver from utah. All through wy. I could not drive faster than 40mph. The signs through out interstate 80 advised us of icy roads, low visibility, high winds, bad wheather conditions!! As we approached the incident we did not notice anything was wrong with the west bound lane because I was focused on the road ahead of me, until I noticed s large white van fly of the westbound road on its side! I yelled at the kids “did you see that”. And there was s man in an orange jacket flagging the eastbound lane. And the semi infront of us pulled over. I assumed that the eastbound was also in a pileup and pulled over. We tried calling 911 they said they had multiple calls and I didn’t know where we were on the interstate? Officers began to arrive moments later!!
HOS goes to the White House – TTNC Episode #92
In this episode we cover…
– HOS goes to the White House
– Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr talks trucking and baseball
– Western Express suffers badly in Nashville tornado
– Another carrier closes
– Highway angels rescue motorist
NCI names Billy Gilbert as Driver of the Month for January 2020
IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has named Billy Gilbert as Driver of the Month for January 2020. Gilbert has run with NCI’s Hide division for six years and has shown himself to be a mainstay in all aspects of his work. But at first, Gilbert said, he wasn’t sure he’d be able to stick with the job.
“I thought a dedicated route would be boring,” he said. “But a friend of mine in the Hide division had recommended the job, and I figured I’d give it a try. As time went by, I got to know the people on my route and the folks I worked with. The scenery constantly changes, and frequently I notice new landscapes for the first time. It’s not boring at all.”
Gilbert also credits his decision to stay to his dispatcher, Phil Eade. “He’s the best driver manager I’ve ever had,” Gilbert said.
“Phil is dedicated to his drivers and will bend over backwards to help us,” Gilbert continued. “What I appreciate most about him is the fact that he has always been truthful with me.”
Outside of NCI, Gilbert serves as a staff sergeant in the Kansas Army Reserve, where he’s scheduled to retire this summer — but he has no plans to leave trucking anytime soon.
In addition to earning $1,000 as Driver of the Month, Gilbert is now in the running for Driver of the Year and the accompanying $10,000 prize.
The Trucker News Channel Episode 091
In this episode of The Trucker News Channel…
– Runaway truck almost runs out of room
– Volvo’s new viral video
– Feds want AB5 in other states
– 8,000 violations found at new drug clearing house
Western Express Tornado update
Another month; another carrier shutters its doors
FMCSA sends proposed HOS rule to White House; last step before being made final
