Business
Steep insurance premiums lead another carrier to cease operations
HUDSON, Wisc. — A week ago, RCX Solutions of Little Rock, Arkansas, ceased operations in part due to skyrocketing insurance premiums resulting from a lawsuit against the company. Just seven days later, another carrier, 101 Transport, of Hudson, Wisconsin, has decided to follow suit. Tom Dahlberg, owner of 101 Transport, said increasing insurance premiums and maintenance cost forced his hand
In an interview with Freightwaves, Dahlberg said, “Insurance is making it untenable to do business.” For 101 Transport, the point of “untenable” was reached after one of his company’s trucks was involved in a serious accident in Utah. Following the accident, 101 Transport saw its insurance premiums increase by 70%. “The government has got to step in on this issue before more companies go out of business,” he said.
Dahlberg said he founded 101 Transport in 2007, and the company’s mission could be summed up in three words, “back to basics.” The basics for 101 Transport, in a longer, 14-word format, are “pick up and deliver freight on time, bill it correctly and do it safely.”
While RCX Solutions was a comparatively small carrier, Transport 101 employed 72 company drivers and owned a similar number of trucks. When Dahlberg saw his insurance premiums increase last fall, he had to cut back operations to remain financially solvent. At that time, he prepared for what he saw as inevitable by laying off drivers and returning equipment. He turned to owner-operators as a substitute and had contracts with 32 haulers when he decided to close business.
Dahlberg said his company was trying to trim costs and maintenance expenses, but maintenance averaged $10-15,000 every time a truck required repairs. Those costs, coupled with insurance rates, outweighed what it took to keep 101 Transport a sustainable company in a period of uncertainty in the freight markets.
Great West Casualty Company, the insurance carrier providing liability coverage for 101 Transport, insured the company for $1 million, well above the required $750,000. Information from the U.S. Department of Transportation indicates that coverage was canceled effective March 1, 2020. DOT also indicates 101 Transport lost its authorization as a contract carrier effective March 9. The DOT database lists the reason as “involuntary revocation.”
Based on the contents of the 101 Transport website, the company placed a priority on taking care of its drivers “It’s not about hauling freight; it’s about people hauling freight,” is the homepage slogan and the company’s testament to its commitment. With owner-operators having replaced company drivers, 101 Transport offered three promises in its recruitment efforts: great miles, home time, and respect. The company claimed its owner-operators averaged 135,000 miles annually, could get home time when they wanted or needed it, and stated that its drivers were a top priority. In 2018, company drivers combined for a reported 7.9 million miles.
Drivers were informed of the pending closure on February 29, Dahlberg said. By that date, he had cut all company drivers and contracted with 32 owner-operators. And based on what has happened since Dahlberg announced 101 Transport’s closing, the company commitment to drivers rings true.
Dahlberg said another carrier, which cannot be named at this time, has agreed to hire all owner-operators working under contract with 101 Transport. He said that assuming the drivers pass mandated background and safety checks, their unemployment window will be brief. In fact, most are expected to be driving for the new carrier as early as Wednesday (March 11, 2020).
101 Transport was primarily involved in hauling general freight, beverages, and paper items. It also contracted with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail to various postal destinations.
The closure of 101 Transport represents an ongoing trend in the trucking industry that saw well over 800 carriers cease operations in 2019. Recent closures also include BK Transport of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Howard Baer, Inc. of Nashville, Tenn.; Cold Carrier Logistics and its three affiliated company of Lakeland, Fla.; and both California’s Michael Dusi Trucking, Logistics, and warehousing and Rodgers Trucking.
In comparison to 2019 closures including Celadon and Fleetwood Transportation, the five carriers listed are but a few blips on the carrier closings and bankruptcies radar screen. But, as the number of companies ceasing operations since January 2019 nears 1,000, the collective impact could soon reach what analysts consider “crisis levels” in the trucking industry.
Spot truckload market rates makes small gains ahead of uncertain March
National average spot truckload rates were in line with seasonal expectations and load-to-truck ratios inched higher during the final week of February, according to DAT Solutions, which operates the industry’s largest load board network. Stable rates and ratios at this time of year are signs that shippers are emerging from a typical mid-winter lull.
There were no specific indications that supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak affected spot truckload freight in a significant way during the week ending March 1. This may change in the coming weeks depending on import levels, how quickly Chinese ports can reduce their backlogs and when those delayed sailings start to arrive in the U.S.
National average spot rates for February were $1.79 per mile for van, $2.09 per mile for reefer and $2.14 per mile for flatbed. National average rates were higher at the end of the month and entered March at $1.88 for vans, $2.15 for reefers and $2.35 for flatbeds.
Van trends
The national average van load-to-truck ratio increased from 1.9 to 2.1 last week, part of a five-week upward trend. Load-to-truck ratios were up in the Los Angeles market during February and ended the month at a high of 2.6 loads per truck for van equipment, although van capacity is plentiful, and rates continue to be inconsistent.
The impact at West Coast ports and outbound lanes will be felt this month. The Port of Los Angeles said container volumes in February would drop 25% due to the economic impact of the coronavirus as well as lower imports in general, and container ship operators have canceled 40 sailings from Asia to Los Angeles in February and March.
Flatbed trends
Rates for open-deck equipment have ranged from $2.15 to $2.17 per mile as a national average since October.
One flatbed-market indicator to watch is the price of oil. High crude prices are a boon to trucking companies in markets like Texas because they spur demand for truckload capacity, which in turn leads to higher rates. Oil prices have fallen about 20 percent since late January to their lowest point since December 2018, near $50 a barrel, and forecasts are being lowered as the coronavirus outbreak cuts into travel and other activity in Asia.
Should the price of oil drop below the marginal cost of production in the U.S., estimated at $35 to $40 per barrel, producers may curtail drilling. This would reduce demand for domestic ground transportation, especially for flatbeds and rail intermodal equipment, in key markets like Houston, Dallas and west Texas, leading to looser capacity and declining rates.
DAT’s market trends are based on RateView, a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the settlement prices against which trucking freight futures contracts are traded. For information, visit dat.com/trendlines.
We interview new TCA Chairman Dennis Dellinger
Wendy Miller:
Hi, this is Wendy Miller with The Trucker News Channel, and we’re here at the TCA Convention in Orlando for Truckload 2020. And I’m joined with incoming chairman Dennis Dellinger, and we’re going to talk a little bit about his upcoming term. But first, how do you think the convention’s going right now?
Dennis Dellinger:
Wendy, I think the convention has been great. This morning we had Cal Ripken, Jr., which was excellent. Yesterday, the committee meetings, the board meetings went very well. I’m just excited to be here and to be a part.
Wendy Miller:
That is awesome. So how long have you known that you’re going to be assuming the chairman’s position this year?
Dennis Dellinger:
It’s kind of a transitional, as you come in as an at-large officer, you have multiple people ahead of you, and for me it was about an eight year adventure. So when I say adventure, there were a lot of good things, a lot of learning, a lot of people helping and involved. And as I worked through the second vice chair, the first vice chair, the time, it seemed like was a long ways off, but yet it came so fast.
Wendy Miller:
So Josh talked a little bit about some of the initiatives that he’s been leading, and he mentioned advocacy as being something that TCA is really focusing on. Do you think that that’ll continue under your leadership with the board?
Dennis Dellinger:
Very much so. The association is member-driven, and the members told the association that we need to be involved in advocacy. And so it’s been a process that started as a concept and moved forward a couple of years ago with Dan, with Josh, and definitely it will be one of the platforms that I work from and work with.
Wendy Miller:
That’s great. Are there any other initiatives that you want to see started?
Dennis Dellinger:
Well not as much as started, but it’s a continuation of past chairs, past leadership, that we want to be involved in and take care of the advocacy but also education. And I got involved in the association actually through the image programs. And image to me is very important in our industry because it’s about our drivers. My passion for the industry is our drivers and taking care of them and making them feel a part of an organization, a company they work for, but also providing them a better life and a better lifestyle where we can affect and do that.
Wendy Miller:
And that’s really great to hear. So you sound really passionate about the industry and also about the drivers. So where does that passion come from?
Dennis Dellinger:
I’ve always looked at myself as being a people person and maybe didn’t have some of the other skills other than working with people as being a strong suit. And I realize that we like to say that we’re in the trucking business, but we’re in the people business, and so learning people, understanding people, helping people, helping them to grow is just something that’s always been a part of my makeup.
Wendy Miller:
That’s really great to hear. I wish you the best of luck in your new role, and you will be officially inducted into that position tomorrow night?
Dennis Dellinger:
Actually, tomorrow morning I give my speech, so I’m excited and ready to take on the role.
Wendy Miller:
Awesome. Well congratulations, and we’ll be there for that, so I wish you the best.
Dennis Dellinger:
Thank you very much, Wendy.
Wendy Miller:
Thank you. And this has been Wendy Miller for The Trucker News…
Cal Ripken Jr talks trucking and baseball
Our own Wendy Miller caught up with “The Ironman,” Cal Ripken Jr at the recent TCA convention.
Cal tells why setting his record is a lot like being a truck driver. Take a listen.
Wendy Miller:
Hi, this is Wendy Miller with the Trucker News Channel. And I’m joined today by Cal Ripken Jr. baseball’s Ironman. How are you doing today?
Cal Ripken Jr:
I’m doing very well. I don’t look at myself as an Ironman anymore, but.
Wendy Miller:
Oh, well you jumped right over to my next question. You’re coming up on the 25th anniversary of setting that record. How do you feel about that? And you say you aren’t baseball Ironman anymore?
Cal Ripken Jr:
Well, I think when you’re finished playing, all you have is time to sit back and remember. And the good part about that is that most people remember all the good stuff. They don’t remember any of the bad stuff. The Ironman record was something that I loved to play. I was resilient enough to go out there and play. Mentally, I was strong enough to meet the challenges every day, so I’m very proud of that. It’s been 25 years since that record breaking night. And I think September 6th this year in Camden Yards, they’re going to do a nice little celebration. So anytime you celebrate an anniversary of 25 years, it’s pretty special.
Wendy Miller:
I bet it is. I bet it is. So you just delivered a great message about perseverance. How do you think that that translates to the trucking industry, and to drivers who are out there on the road every day?
Cal Ripken Jr:
Well, the beautiful part of going through 95 and celebrating the streak was how everyone else related to the principles of showing up. And so everybody would tell me their streaks. And so many times there were truckers that say, “I’m on the road, like you are as a baseball player. We have challenges like you do as a baseball player. But it’s important for us to meet those challenges each and every day.”
Cal Ripken Jr:
And that’s the principle that I love. I mean, kids would say, “I haven’t missed a school since kindergarten. I had perfect attendance all the way through.” People that worked at plants would say that it’s important you show up even when you’re not at your best, when things happened in your personal life. The value of showing up. And there were many different truckers that had the same sort of attitude, and approach that we baseball players have. And the challenges are very similar that you are away from home, and you are juggling time schedules and then deadlines to meet and then those sorts of things.
Cal Ripken Jr:
And I was just thought it was good that the principle of showing up and the work ethic is right there with all the truckers and with America in many ways. And I enjoy hearing those stories.
Wendy Miller:
That’s really great. Are there any of the qualities that you mentioned a little while ago that you think specifically pertain to truck drivers?
Cal Ripken Jr:
Yeah, some friends that, there were many baseball players that washed out, went into the trucking industry. So a couple of guys that we came back for anniversaries like in 1980, in Charlotte we had a championship team. There was two on that team, I think that drove a truck. It’s the grinding out mentality. It’s the stubbornness sometimes. It’s the standing up for what you believe in. And sometimes doing things that aren’t expected of you. And so to me, if I remember correctly, those two guys that turned out to go into the trucking industry, they were talking about the need to grind it out mentally, and physically, each and every day is almost the same.
Wendy Miller:
That’s very true. And those guys and girls do it every day. So do you have a specific message you’d like to give to them?
Cal Ripken Jr:
No, I mean, it made me feel really good that you could be counted on each and every day by your teammates to play. And I think that’s a principle and value that all of us should hold on to. And I know that we count on the trucking industry, many people counting on the trucking industry. And in some ways you don’t want to let anyone down. And so it’s that, you can rely on me, you can count on me. I’ll be there.
Wendy Miller:
Great. Well, thank you for being here today, and I really appreciate it. And this is Wendy Miller for the Trucker News Channel.
